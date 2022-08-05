Mark and Eva Nye

 Photo courtesy of Nye family

Eva Nye has been appointed to fill Idaho’s Legislative District 29 Senate seat vacated by her late husband, Sen. Mark Nye, Gov. Brad Little announced in a Friday press release.

A Pocatello resident, Eva Nye is a former Pocatello City Council member who served for 14 years. She is a registered Democrat whose public service includes stepping in as a substitute legislator for District 29 Reps. Elaine Smith and Chris Abernathy. Eva Nye is also involved with the Idaho State Civic Symphony, JRM Foundation and the League of Women Voters, according to the press release.