Lewiston cross

The cross overlooking the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley pictured in 2019.

 Dusty Osborne/Tribune

LEWISTON — Vandals manipulated the lighted cross on the Lewiston Hill to make it appear upside down Saturday evening, but before the night was over — and before Easter arrived — the cross was put right.

The Asotin Lions Club, which maintains the cross and the star on the hill, was informed Saturday evening by the Whitman County Sheriff’s Office that vandals had struck the site where the cross is located. The club quickly turned off the cross’s lights, which can be done remotely.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.