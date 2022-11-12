IDAHO FALLS — Just after 10 a.m. this morning, Nov. 12, the Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 900 block of River Parkway near the John’s Hole Bridge for a report of an individual who had driven a vehicle into the river.
The adult female drove her vehicle off the boat dock but was able to get out of the vehicle. A Good Samaritan witnessed the incident and quickly swam approximately 120 feet from the shore to assist the female back to the riverbank, risking freezing water conditions and outside temperatures also below freezing.
EMS personnel from the IFFD rendered aid and transported the patient to the hospital in stable condition for a mental health evaluation and additional assistance.
“We would like to express our gratitude to the individual who risked their own life to safe another. We are incredibly thankful both parties involved were able to make it out of the freezing water safely,” states IFFD Public Information Officer, Kerry Hammon.
There were no other individuals or vehicles involved in the incident. Hendrickson towing removed the fully submerged vehicle from the Snake River.
The Idaho Falls Fire Department and Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office customarily do not provide public information on incidents involving an attempted suicide out of respect for the person in crisis and their loved ones, among other reasons. Information is being provided in this case due to the nature of the incident and the number of people in the area who may have questions and concerns about the large law enforcement and IFFD presence along the Snake River.
