The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses.
Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sorter are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
“We have rotating schedules,” said Andrew. “What we’re doing right now is every time I have time off, I drive to Boise… and then when I have to work the next day, I drive back and my wife takes over.”
Brexlee, who is the Sorters’ third and youngest child, was diagnosed after her parents noticed she was behaving uncharacteristically and only wanted to rest on the couch. When she developed pale skin, they took her to the hospital and after three days of testing and ruling out diagnoses, the doctors gave them the grim news.
“They said we finally have a diagnosis and it’s… t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, it’s fast acting, and it’s a super aggressive cancer, so we need to start acting now, and we need to have her in treatment by the start of tomorrow,” Andrew said.
After more testing, they further discovered a massive tumor on her lungs, which ruled out the possibility of conducting a major procedure as there was a chance her airways could collapse. But Andrew said there were a few lucky discoveries as well—there was no leukemia in her brain or spinal fluid, and they had caught it early.
“Luckily, they said that for kids it’s…usually only once their airways start to close off, or their blood flow starts closing off to their brain, that they catch it,” he said. “So we caught it super early when it hadn’t gotten to that point.”
The American Cancer Society estimates there were roughly 6,660 new cases of acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2022 in the U.S., with roughly 12 to 15 percent of these cases being the less common t-cell type compared to b-cell diagnoses.
For Brexlee, being diagnosed with t-cell entails that she will undergo an intensive first phase of treatment up until Jan. 26. During this time, she will remain at an Airbnb outside of Boise to both remain close to St. Luke’s and rest in a remote location to protect her immunocompromised state.
“She’s a firecracker,” Andrew said regarding his daughter. “She is all over the place, and is the boss around the house. She doesn’t let anyone pick on her. She’s also a daddy’s little girl. Wherever I go, she goes. She wants me to carry her wherever I go.”
Andrew’s sister Kate-Lyn Anderton, who lives in Pocatello, organized the GoFundMe for her brother and his family. Andrew explained that his insurance will cover Brexlee’s medical expenses, and any funds raised through GoFundMe will help with travel expenses as well as games and toys for Brexlee as she stays at the Airbnb for the next month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.