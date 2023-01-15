Brexlee Sorter

Brexlee Sorter

 Photo provided by Andrew Sorter

The family of a 2-year-old who was recently diagnosed with a rare form of leukemia has set up a GoFundMe page to help with their travel expenses.

Twin Falls locals Andrew and Danielle Sorter are currently rotating schedules to balance work while tending to their daughter, Brexlee, who is seeking treatment near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in Boise after being diagnosed with t-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

