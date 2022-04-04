President Bidden and the Democrats have stated as a goal to eliminate the use of fossil fuels in this country as a means of stopping global warming. This goal is driving the cost of energy up daily without an end in sight, and it is literally taking food out of the mouth of starving children all over the world. This is beyond stupid. It defies science, logic, reality, and just plain common sense. The carbon dioxide that is produced by burning fossil fuels (coal, oil and natural gas) does not cause global warming; it actually causes global cooling, seriously.
According to science, carbon dioxide is a tiny, stable, trace gas in our atmosphere. Presently, it is approximately 0.04% of the atmosphere. Scientists have determined that the carbon dioxide level has increased 0.01% in the last 150 years for an average increase of 0.000067% per year.
Water vapor is also a green house gas that is hundred times greater in mass in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, and it can vary from 0 to 100 percent humidity (0 to 4.24%) in a matter of weeks or months continuously without causing global warming. How then does a 0.000067 % per year change in one greenhouse gas cause global warming while a 4.24% change of another greenhouse gas with a 100 times more mass does not? This defies science, logic and common sense.
In commercial greenhouses, it is common practice to increase the carbon dioxide level by two or three hundred percent by burning natural gas inside the greenhouses to increase plant growth. The plants readily absorb all the extra carbon dioxide made available, and it must be continuously replaced. The additional carbon dioxide greatly increases plant foliage growth and produce production. There is no better or necessary fertilizer for plant growth than carbon dioxide. Plants cannot live without it.
When carbon dioxide is increased in the open atmosphere by burning fossil fuels for energy, the increased carbon dioxide is also readily absorbed by all plants which cause an increase in foliage growth just like it has been proven to do so inside of greenhouses. This additional foliage growth increases nature’s plant foliage groundcover which has the net end results of causing global cooling not global warming.
The real cause for global warming has not been the increase of carbon dioxide but the increase of the human population. As the population increased, we cleared more land for farming, cut down more forest for building materials, built more houses; added more roads, streets, town and cities which all created new bare surfaces to radiate heat into the atmosphere which does cause global warming. The only solution to global warming is to restore the plant foliage groundcover that was lost due to development, and the only way to do that is ironically to increase the level of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
All Democrats and many rhino Republicans believe that global warming is caused by burning fossil fuels, and that it is a settled science. As you can see, it is a pure propaganda lie that was devised by Al Gore as a means to enrich himself. The progressive left has happily embraced the deception in order to believe the lie so as to further their power grab and enable their control over us.
If you cannot understand this, then try to understand the consequence that will happen if we stop using fossil fuels for energy, our economy will collapse which will cause the United States of America to fail, massive starvation will prevail, and civilization will collapse. Blood will flow in our streets like rivers all for a proven lie. Can America survive if truth cannot?
Darrell Dougherty,
Pocatello