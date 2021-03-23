Has global warning changed our seasons? About 15 years ago I listened to a French investor talking about his choice to build a ski hill (Tamarack) in Idaho because we have 4 distinct seasons. At Pebble we haven't had Spring skiing, which is a kind of dessert for the season, in over 8 years.. The snow would turn to ice in the mornings and about noon the sun would create corn snow that is very pleasant to ski on. Now when the ski season closes, the hill is in a state of winterness. I am wondering if we now have only 2 seasons Winter and Summer. I'm going to be aware and I hope I'm wrong.
Mike Wade,
Pocatello