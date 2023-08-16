I enjoyed Chuck Mallory’s review of the Lower Snake River Dam (LSRD) removal history in the August 12, 2023 ISJ. Accurate and fair-handed. I write to correct some misinformation included, not on the part of Mallory, but from folks he quoted.
To correct Idaho Senator Jim Risch’s verbal baubles first: 1. What “environmental” benefits do the dams provide that could not be replaced in a free-flowing river? 2. “Congress authorized those dams and only Congress has the power to remove them.” 3. “Beyond us, there is strong, widespread support for the dams, including from Idaho officials and trade groups.”
4. “Thankfully, many of the congressional members elected to the are ….. are working to protect…”
5. Dams provide clean, sustainable energy.
Responses
1.No “environmental” benefits from the dams are identified. In fact, these warm, often polluted, slack water areas associated with the four LSRDs are death traps for smolts of both steelhead and salmon. They are subjected to both active mortality from the dams and predators and delayed mortality which occurs in the ocean.
2. “Congress authorized…” A variety of federal courts, including the U.S. Supreme Court, overturn “congressionally authorized” acts often. What is the Senator claiming here?
3.Trade groups in favor of maintaining the dams are certainly those special interest such as barge operators and the Port of Lewiston, all of which have a vested (financial) interest in maintaining the status quo. In recent federal agency sponsored “listening sessions,” comments favoring the removal of the dams ran an overwhelming four to one ratio for removal, not status quo. Where is the support the senator references?
4. Regional congressional members… In fact, Washington State lawmakers committed more than $7M in funding to begin the transition AWAY from the dams. These dams are old, cost millions to maintain, provide limited power only when river flows are sufficient and can easily be replaced with other sustainable sources.
5. Hydropower is NOT a green power source, despite claims from dam defenders. Millions are spent on maintenance and the dams contribute to pollution in the river. In addition, dredging to keep the channels open also costs millions annually and further pollutes the river.
These dams were identified as problematic in steelhead and salmon survival before the 1970s. More than 80 professional fisheries biologists with decades of experience on these fish and this water have pleaded for years for the removal of the dams. Let’s get it done.
