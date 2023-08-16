I enjoyed Chuck Mallory’s review of the Lower Snake River Dam (LSRD) removal history in the August 12, 2023 ISJ. Accurate and fair-handed. I write to correct some misinformation included, not on the part of Mallory, but from folks he quoted.

To correct Idaho Senator Jim Risch’s verbal baubles first: 1. What “environmental” benefits do the dams provide that could not be replaced in a free-flowing river? 2. “Congress authorized those dams and only Congress has the power to remove them.” 3. “Beyond us, there is strong, widespread support for the dams, including from Idaho officials and trade groups.”

