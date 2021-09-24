Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Many Republicans want General Milley fired or to resign for taking the necessary precautions to protect the United States from an erratic and unstable Trump claiming Milley’s actions were treasonous. General Milley should be awarded the highest honor this country can bestow on any person! Trump backers completely disregard all of Trump’s acts of REAL treason; (aiding and abetting the enemy – Putin), inciting an insurrection (evidence of such in his own words), an attempted coup when he told the acting US AG to “Just say the election was corrupt and leave the rest to me and the R. Congressmen”, abuse of power, corruption, bribery (the Ukraine “incident”), and much more! Trump continues with his “big lie”, claiming massive voter fraud and is still trying to overturn a fair election. On September 17, he sent a letter to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger asking him to start "decertifying" the 2020 election. The UNPARALLELED THREAT that one man poses to the survival of our democracy and the republic IS UNEQUALED in American history! Those who have the power to do something, and put a stop to the Trump insanity bandwagon, throw up roadblocks preventing others from taking the appropriate action and ignore the real and ominous threat he poses. The Republican party has “lost it’s way” and the vast majority of its congressional representatives have lost all sense of honor, courage, common sense and American patriotism. They have miserably failed to honor their oath of office and to uphold The Constitution to protect this nation from a narcistic tyrant.