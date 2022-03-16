One of the Idaho Legislature’s most recent “accomplishments” was the passage in the House of a measure that would make it a felony, punishable by up to life in prison, for parents to access some types of medical care for their children who are struggling with conflicts between their physical gender and the gender they identify with.
All but one member of the majority party, who is the only medical doctor in that group, apparently felt they were better equipped to make decisions about those issues than the American Medical Association, the American Pediatric Association, the American Psychiatric Association, and the parents of those young people.
The sponsor of the measure said the bill “…is about protecting children...”, presumably from their parents and the medical professionals they may seek help from. The Legislature does not however feel the state should intervene in cases where a child with, for example, appendicitis or pneumonia is allowed to suffer and die while their parents exercise their “right” to pray for a miraculous healing rather than seek medical care.
There has been some discussion in recent years of having the Legislature meet biannually rather than every year. If that happened us taxpayers would save a lot of money, they could only do half as much stupid stuff, and Idaho would be twice as great a place to live than it already is!