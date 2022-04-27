BLACKFOOT — Did you know that the Eastern Idaho State Fair celebrates its 120 years of Food, Family, and Fun in 2022? Get ready for some Old Fashioned Fun as we get ready for our biggest event ever.
On Wednesday, April 27, EISF manager Brandon Bird announced the Grandstand entertainment at a special Media Day event held in Idaho Falls. In addition to exciting daytime events, including the Pari-Mutuel Horse Racing & the National Indian Relay Championship, barrel racing, and horse pulling, the 2022 Grandstand Evening Show lineup is the epitome of Old Fashioned Fun!
Get ready to eat up nine days of top-notch entertainment! Kicking things off on Friday, September 2, is ANDY GRAMMER! Multiplatinum singer Andy Grammer continues to engage, energize, and empower audiences with stomping stadium-size pop anthems meant to be shared at full volume. His catalog consists of numerous bona fide hits, including the quadruple-platinum "Honey, I'm Good," platinum singles "Keep Your Head Up," "Fine By Me," "Don't Give Up On Me," "Fresh Eyes," "Good To Be Alive(Hallelujah)”. Tickets start at $39** per person.
He's back for another round of fun at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias will provide buckets of laughs on the main stage on Thursday, September 8! Iglesias is one of America's most successful stand-up comedians, performing to sold-out concerts worldwide. He is also one of the most-watched comedians on YouTube with over half a billion views and has over 24 million fans across social media. Tickets start at $49 ** per person.
Where are our country music fans? We welcome Cole Swindell to the Bank of Commerce Grandstand on Friday, September 9. In the last seven years since his debut, Cole Swindell has had his songs streamed over 4 billion times, 10 No. 1 singles; 11 No. 1 singles as a songwriter, as well as numerous songwriting awards, including being named the NSAI Songwriter/Artist of the Year (2016) and Music Row's Breakthrough Songwriter of the Year during his debut (2015). Tickets start at $39 **.
Now you know what we mean when we say we're having Old Fashioned Fun at the Eastern Idaho State Fair. But there's more! You won't want to miss out on a single night of the Grandstand Events. On Saturday, September 3, kick up your heels with the BULL RIDING CHAMPIONSHIPS! Ticket prices start at $17** per adult and $12** per child. Then, join us for the PRCA-sanctioned award-winning GEM STATE CLASSIC PRO RODEO as it returns to the EISF for another great year! Presented by Idaho Project Filter, the Gem State Classic Pro Rodeo will be held September 5th - 6th. Ticket prices start at $17** per adult and $12** per child.
Looking for a little more horsepower? The WESTERN NATIONAL TRUCK & TRACTOR PULLS are here to deliver action, thrills, and nonstop entertainment! Featuring the best truck and tractor pulling vehicles from across the western U.S., the show features multiple competition classes. From 10,000+ horsepower multi-engine tractors to ground-pounding, super-modified 2-wheel drive pickups, this event will keep you on the edge of your seat! Don't miss it on Sunday, September 4. Tickets start at $20** per adult and $12** per child. And for more thrills, join us for MOTOR MADNESS on Wednesday, September 7, this motorsports variety show that features 1) safety certified Pro Mini Monster Trucks, 2) Last Kids on Earth Live, 3) Freestyle Motocross Insanity, 4) Snowmobile Freestyle Exhibition and Pro Dirt Drag Racing Championships.
This family-friendly show has something for everyone, including special surprises for the kids! So bring the entire family for an unforgettable evening of excitement! Tickets start at $17** per adult and $12** per child.
And if that's not enough smashing good fun, try the SEPTEMBER SLAM DEMOLITION DERBY, coming to the Bank of Commerce Grandstand on Saturday, September 10! Tickets to this sold-out event start at $25** per person. Demolition Derby Pit Passes will be available online or through the EISF ticket office in Blackfoot for $30**, beginning on August 1, 2022.
EISF VIP Members may purchase tickets before the general public on Wednesday, April 27 - Thursday, April 28, which means our VIPs get the best seats in the house! Becoming an EISF VIP is FREE and includes a lot of great perks. To become a VIP, sign up at www.funatthefair.com. It's FREE!
All Grandstand tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 29 @ 10 am. Avoid the lines by purchasing tickets online at www.funatthefair.com where you can have your tickets delivered straight to your phone or door! To purchase your tickets in person, you can always call or visit the EISF Ticket Office in Blackfoot at (208) 785-2480, ext. 7.
**Additional Fees May Apply on Ticket Purchases.