Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley

The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley will host its grand opening on Tuesday. 

 Photo courtesy of the Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley

POCATELLO — The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley is proud to announce its Grand Opening and will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday, Sept. 27, at 5:15 p.m. at Syringa Elementary School.

The ribbon will be cut at the playground doors, closest to the parking lot located on the intersection of Hiline and Griffith roads at 5:15 p.m. There is an open fence area guests can use to enter the playground.