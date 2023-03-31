“Naomi Hernandez was beautiful inside and out,” the fundraiser states. “She was fiercely loyal and loved those she cared about deeply. During the short 18 years she had, she impacted and changed so many people. No words can describe the weight of her loss. She will be remembered and loved forever.”
“Destiny was my baby sister and best friend,” Destiny Thain’s sister Lakeisha Thain wrote on the gofundme. “My whole world just changed in a blink of an eye. With this money I'd like to put her to rest better than my abilities.”
The crash occurred when a 2009 Toyota RAV4 compact SUV collided head-on with a 2001 Lincoln Navigator SUV around 5 p.m. Sunday, the Bingham County Coroner’s Office reported.
Thain was a passenger in the Lincoln and Hernandez was a passenger in the Toyota, authorities said.
The drivers of both vehicles were injured in the collision, which occurred when the Lincoln was heading northbound on Interstate 15, crossed through the median and struck the southbound Toyota, Idaho State Police said.
State police said they’re still trying to determine why the northbound driver of the Lincoln, a 41-year-old man from Chester, crossed over into the southbound traffic. The Toyota was driven by a 19-year-old female from Caldwell.
The names and conditions of both injured individuals have not been released. They were the only other occupants of their respective vehicles. Authorities said both suffered serious injuries in the crash.
One of the injured individuals was transported via ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, while the other was transported by ground ambulance to Bingham Memorial Hospital in Blackfoot before being airlifted via emergency helicopter to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, state police said.
The occupants of the Lincoln were not wearing seat belts while the driver of the Toyota was wearing a seat belt, state police said.
The crash shut down Interstate 15 southbound north of Blackfoot for three hours.
