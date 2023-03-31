Naomi Hernandez, left, and Destiny J. Thain

Naomi Hernandez, left, and Destiny J. Thain, center in right photo, both died in a two-vehicle collision on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot on Sunday.

 Photos courtesy of Gofudme.com

Online fundraisers have been launched for two women who died earlier this week while riding in separate vehicles involved in a head-on collision on Interstate 15 near Blackfoot.

Destiny J. Thain, 38, of Rexburg, and Naomi Hernandez, 18, of Meridian, both died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 southbound just north of Blackfoot.

