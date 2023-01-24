ambulance stock ISJ
An online fundraiser has been started for the family whose young child was mauled to death by a pack of dogs Saturday on the Fort Hall Reservation.

The fundraiser can be found at https://gofund.me/e995d64c and as of Tuesday afternoon over $1,000 had been raised to help the family with funeral expenses for their 7-year-old child killed by the dogs as well as the medical bills associated with his mother, Emily Islas, who suffered serious injuries trying to save her young son and fend off the canines.

