Brandon Blundell

Brandon Blundell

 Photo courtesy of Aly Neihart

POCATELLO — Friends of a local man who was seriously injured last week after jumping off the Yellowstone Avenue overpass bridge onto Interstate 86 below have started an online fundraiser to help with medical bills and lost wages.

Aly Neihart and Josh Little started a GoFundMe.com online fundraiser for Brandon Blundell, their friend for the past five years who was severely injured from the fall.

