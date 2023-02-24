POCATELLO — Friends of a local man who was seriously injured last week after jumping off the Yellowstone Avenue overpass bridge onto Interstate 86 below have started an online fundraiser to help with medical bills and lost wages.
Aly Neihart and Josh Little started a GoFundMe.com online fundraiser for Brandon Blundell, their friend for the past five years who was severely injured from the fall.
The incident occurred around noon on Feb. 15 and resulted in Blundell being transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello for treatment of serious injuries, authorities told the Idaho State Journal last week.
Neihart said Blundell suffered three broken bones in his left leg including his femur, a broken bone in his right leg, two broken arms, and several broken bones to his face that required his jaw be wired shut.
“The doctors said it was a miracle that he doesn’t have any brain damage with all of the broken bones in his face,” Neihart said.
Blundell landed on Interstate 86 eastbound, causing those lanes to be temporarily closed to traffic, though he was not struck by any vehicles on the freeway after jumping off the overpass bridge, authorities said.
The man fell approximately 20 feet from the bridge to the freeway below.
Neihart said the road to recovery for Blundell will be long and arduous. Blundell is expected to need at least three or four months of physical therapy, which he will receive at a special rehabilitation center.
"It’s going to be months before he can come back home,” she added.
Neihart, on the online fundraiser, said, “(Blundell) is the sweetest, most caring and thoughtful person I've ever met. He will drop whatever is going on in his life just to help someone or make them smile, or make their day a little easier. He loves big warm hugs and making his friends laugh and have fun. He doesn't deserve any of the pain he's going through right now.”
Neihart said Blundell was experiencing a mental health crisis in the moments leading up to the incident.
She said in addition to helping Blundell out in this trying time she wants to raise awareness about the stigma associated with mental health and remind folks that it’s important that people reach out to their loved ones and for people who may be experiencing mental health crises to feel comfortable asking for help.
The fundraiser, accessible by visiting gofund.me/cf291d74, has raised about $875 of its $20,000 goal as of Friday afternoon.
In response to Blundell’s apparent suicide attempt, Chubbuck police said anyone who is experiencing a mental health crisis should take advantage of the resources available to help, such as the website call988idaho.com.
