A Pocatello Fire Department ambulance prepares to take an adult male fugitive to Portneuf Medical Center after he surrendered to police on Wednesday night following a standoff at a downtown Pocatello apartment building.
Kyle Riley/For The Journal
Pocatello police SWAT officers arrive on Wednesday evening at an apartment building in downtown Pocatello where police were engaged in a standoff with an adult male fugitive.
Kyle Riley/For The Journal
Pocatello police vehicles pictured on Wednesday evening outside of an apartment building on East Center Street where officers were engaged in a standoff with an adult male fugitive.
POCATELLO — A fugitive surrendered after engaging police in a standoff at a downtown Pocatello apartment building for more than 90 minutes on Wednesday night.
After being taken into police custody, the adult male fugitive was transported via Pocatello Fire Department ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center to be medically cleared before being booked into Bannock County Jail, authorities said.
The fugitive's name and alleged crimes have not yet been released.
The incident began around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when police attempted to arrest the man on warrants at the apartment building at 300 E. Center St.
The man subsequently barricaded himself in an apartment in the building and refused to surrender to police.
The Pocatello police SWAT team was then deployed to the apartment building, which was partially evacuated as a precaution because of the standoff.
Police communicated with the man, who was alone in the apartment, and eventually talked him into surrendering around 8:15 p.m. Wednesday.
Police have not yet stated whether the man was armed.
The standoff did not result in any injuries, police said.
East Center Street in downtown Pocatello was partially blocked by police during the standoff.
Police are expected to release more information about the fugitive on Thursday.
