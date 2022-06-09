A 36-year-old local woman is now jailed in Bannock County after being involved in a high-speed chase Monday and escaping from Portneuf Medical Center early Tuesday morning.
Rafelita Miguelita Gallegos of American Falls had been arrested following a police pursuit through Pocatello, into Chubbuck and back into Pocatello on Monday.
She was then admitted to PMC to be medically cleared but around 6 a.m. Tuesday walked away from the hospital. Pocatello police then arrested her again around 1:55 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Wayne Avenue.
Gallegos was transported again to PMC where she received medical clearance before being incarcerated at the Bannock County Jail in Pocatello.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a review to determine the circumstances surrounding how Gallegos was able to leave the hospital Tuesday morning, according to a news release from Bannock County spokesperson Emma Iannacone.
The Bannock County Sheriff’s Office extended thanks to both the Pocatello Police Department and the staff at PMC for their assistance and cooperation.
Gallegos has not been charged with any additional crimes as a result of the chase on Monday, but was arrested on seven outstanding warrants for failing to appear for her numerous active felony court cases.
The Idaho State Journal reported in April that Gallegos was charged with battery on certain personnel and possession of a controlled substance, meth, with the intent to distribute, of which both are felonies, following an incident on April 20 on the 800 block of Alameda Road.
During the April 20 incident, officers conducted a search of Gallegos’ purse and located numerous items of drug paraphernalia that tested positive for meth, the Journal reported in April. Police also searched a bag that Gallegos was carrying and located over 27 grams of meth, 59 grams of marijuana, seven grams of psilocybin mushrooms and over five grams of THC concentrate.
Gallegos refused to allow officers to place her into handcuffs during the April 20 incident and began twisting and turning in an attempt to get away, the Journal reported. The officers were able to get Gallegos on the ground but she continued resisting and kicked one of the officers in the chest, police said. Eventually officers were able to secure her in handcuffs.
She also has active warrants for an April 8 incident in which she was charged with two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance, a February 24 incident related to drug possession charges, and two incidents in March in which she possessed or used stolen back cards, court records show.
She had been released from jail last month after her Bannock County Public Defender, Ashley LaVallee, successfully argued to have Gallegos’ bond reduced to $5,000 for each of the four felony cases despite objections from Bannock County Deputy Prosecutor David McNeill, court records show.
Gallegos posted the collective $20,000 bond on May 5 and was released from jail. Since her release, Gallegos failed to adhere to the conditions of her pretrial release, resulting in the multiple warrants for her arrest being issued, according to court records. Sixth District Judge David Kress presided over the bond-reduction hearing.
The felony possession of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute charge Gallegos faces carries a maximum penalty of up to life in prison and a fine of up to $25,000.
If convicted of the felony battery on certain personnel charge, Gallegos faces no less than one and up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.
The two charges related to possessing or using a stolen bank card each carry a maximum penalty of up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000.