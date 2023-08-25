As the seasons change, so do our routines. Whether you're heading back to school, back to work or embracing the joys of retirement, one aspect of daily life remains constant: lunchtime. But the choices you make during this midday meal can significantly impact your health and well-being. Here are some healthy lunch ideas for people of all ages, offering practical tips and delicious ideas to make lunchtime a nutritious and hassle-free experience.
A balanced lunch is essential for students returning to school to fuel their growing bodies and active minds. Caregivers can opt for whole-grain sandwiches filled with lean protein like turkey or hummus for a plant-based option. Include colorful veggies, such as carrot sticks or cherry tomatoes, and a piece of fruit to satisfy their sweet cravings. Pre-slice an orange or apple to make eating it easier or try sprinkling apple slices with cinnamon. Swap out chips for lightly salted popcorn. Popping popcorn at home is a high fiber, affordable and convenient in a $20 hot air popping machine. Limit snacks with more than 10 percent daily value of saturated fat, sodium and added sugar per serving. Encouraging healthy eating habits at a young age sets the stage for a lifetime of good choices.
Kids can do a lot! Encourage your kiddo to be involved in making breakfast or packing their lunch. Packing lunch together is an opportunity to discuss the different food groups and how these foods help our body function. If you opt for school lunches, get a copy of the menu and review it together. Minimize surprises by having the kids help pack their lunch or look at the menu.
Returning to the campus after a break requires focus and energy. A well-balanced lunch can help boost your productivity. Consider a salad with lean protein sources like grilled chicken or tofu. Add healthy fats from avocado or nuts and opt for a vinaigrette dressing. Whole-grain wraps or bowls with quinoa are also excellent options. Including complex carbohydrates in your lunch can help sustain energy levels throughout the afternoon. Remember to hydrate with water or herbal tea. Avoid heavy, greasy food, which can lead to post-lunch sluggishness and decreased concentration.
Plan, make ahead. Consider packing lunches the night before and using properly cooled and stored leftovers. Keep lunches out of the temperature danger zone (40° to 140° F) using freezer gel packs and an insulated lunch bag. Alternatively, you could use a frozen water bottle, 100 percent fruit juice box or frozen fruit cup (no sugar added) to keep things cool.
No matter your life stage, the importance of a healthy lunch cannot be overstated. It fuels your body, nourishes your mind and sets the tone for your afternoon. Whether packing lunch for your children, yourself or enjoying retirement, making mindful food choices is a lifelong commitment to health and happiness. So, as you embark on your next adventure — whether it's a new school year, a return to the office, or the joys of retirement — remember to make each lunch count for your well-being.
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!
