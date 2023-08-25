Kathryn Hickok

As the seasons change, so do our routines. Whether you're heading back to school, back to work or embracing the joys of retirement, one aspect of daily life remains constant: lunchtime. But the choices you make during this midday meal can significantly impact your health and well-being. Here are some healthy lunch ideas for people of all ages, offering practical tips and delicious ideas to make lunchtime a nutritious and hassle-free experience.

A balanced lunch is essential for students returning to school to fuel their growing bodies and active minds. Caregivers can opt for whole-grain sandwiches filled with lean protein like turkey or hummus for a plant-based option. Include colorful veggies, such as carrot sticks or cherry tomatoes, and a piece of fruit to satisfy their sweet cravings. Pre-slice an orange or apple to make eating it easier or try sprinkling apple slices with cinnamon. Swap out chips for lightly salted popcorn. Popping popcorn at home is a high fiber, affordable and convenient in a $20 hot air popping machine. Limit snacks with more than 10 percent daily value of saturated fat, sodium and added sugar per serving. Encouraging healthy eating habits at a young age sets the stage for a lifetime of good choices.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County. She can be reached at khickok@uidaho.edu. She also partners with Healthy City, USA!

