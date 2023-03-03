Kathryn Hickok

March is National Nutrition Month and this year the theme encourages us to consider the environment when making food choices. The average American family of four throws out about $1,500 in unused or spoiled food each year. When food is thrown out, it’s not just the physical food that is wasted; it’s the water it took to grow the produce or to grow the food that feeds the animal. You are also throwing away the labor and fuel costs it took to grow, pick and transport the food.

To prevent food waste, preserve the environment and save money, plan your meals and snacks ahead. Check your pantry before buying more food, use a grocery list while shopping and shop the sales.

Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.

