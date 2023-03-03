March is National Nutrition Month and this year the theme encourages us to consider the environment when making food choices. The average American family of four throws out about $1,500 in unused or spoiled food each year. When food is thrown out, it’s not just the physical food that is wasted; it’s the water it took to grow the produce or to grow the food that feeds the animal. You are also throwing away the labor and fuel costs it took to grow, pick and transport the food.
To prevent food waste, preserve the environment and save money, plan your meals and snacks ahead. Check your pantry before buying more food, use a grocery list while shopping and shop the sales.
Here are some things to keep in mind when planning your grocery shopping: Fresh produce can turn quickly, giving it a relatively short life span with a costly price tag. Choosing canned or frozen items last much longer and can save money. Choose fresh produce when you know you will use it quickly and frozen or canned items for the “once in a while” options. Also, having various options on hand gives you more to work with and less prep time. For example, make a quick chili dish by adding frozen corn to canned tomatoes and beans, season with fresh herbs, and top with fresh avocado. Get creative with leftovers and try new recipes to keep things interesting. Buy in bulk. Not necessarily a lot at a time, but some grocery stores offer products in bulk bins to reduce expensive packaging costs. For dry goods, these savings can add up.
Good nutrition can mean something different to anyone; however, having access to healthy nutrition habits should be possible to everyone. Eat Smart Idaho provides classes to local Idahoans on topics directly beneficial to individuals and families. Instructors use curriculum materials to share information with the audience. Participants receive helpful information that can be applied to their day-to-day lives. Find a class on the website.
Educate yourself about community resources, governmental programs such as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children and local food banks.
Learn to cook by taking a cooking class. An informative Extension program is U and I Together. It is a virtual series that teaches a variety of skills. Family and Consumer Science educators offer a variety of affordable courses in your area or virtually. Many times, if you are unable to pay, scholarships are available. Just ask. If there is something specific you would like to learn more about, be sure to let your local educator know and request to be put on the mailing list. This way, you will be made aware of any new classes and will receive an informative quarterly newsletter.
When you have the skills and knowledge to make smart choices about buying and preparing food, you will save money, stay healthy and help our environment!
Kathryn Hickok is a registered dietitian, food safety and health educator employed at the University of Idaho Extension, Bannock County.
