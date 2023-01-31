Big Lots pipe burst

Pocatello Fire Department and emergency medical personnel respond to Big Lots in Pocatello Tuesday afternoon for a pipe that froze and burst, resulting in flooding and the business' closure for the day.

 Kyle Riley/For the Journal

POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business.

Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department.

Big lots ceiling collapse frozen pipes

A frozen pipe burst at Big Lots in Pocatello resulting in the ceiling of the front facade collapsing, spewing water and debris on the ground near the business' entrance.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.