Pocatello Fire Department and emergency medical personnel respond to Big Lots in Pocatello Tuesday afternoon for a pipe that froze and burst, resulting in flooding and the business' closure for the day.
POCATELLO — Freezing cold temps continued throughout the region Tuesday, again resulting in the closures of most regional school districts and a local business.
Big Lots on the 1000 block of Pocatello Creek Road in Pocatello closed around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday after the frigid temperature resulted in one of the business’s pipes freezing and bursting, according to the Pocatello Fire Department.
Firefighters were dispatched to Big Lots for the report of a fire alarm going off and upon arrival noticed water falling from the ceiling of the business, fire officials said.
Shortly after the business was evacuated, the ceiling on the facade of the business collapsed, spewing water, insulation and other debris onto the ground below. The interior of the business was flooded in several locations as well.
Nobody was injured as a result of the incident, though Big Lots was set to remain closed for the remainder of the day Tuesday.
In addition to Big Lots closing, numerous local school districts also canceled classes again Tuesday following wind chill warnings from the National Weather Service.
Randy Jensen, the superintendent of the American Falls School District, said closing school districts two days in a row for wind chill warnings is fairly uncommon, but it’s not unprecedented. While several East Idaho School districts canceled classes for two consecutive days in January 2017 in advance of a historic winter snow storm, the Pocatello-Chubbuck and American Falls school districts only closed for one day.
“Weather like this doesn’t happen very often, but when it does we usually miss a couple days because of it,” he said.
The Rockland School District joined several others throughout the region to close for a second consecutive day Tuesday, though Jensen said officials there did try to reopen.
“Rockland tried to open today but when they went to fire all of the school buses up they discovered the diesel fuel had gelled up,” Jensen said.
While East Idaho isn’t out of the woods quite yet in terms of the frigid cold temperatures, officials with the National Weather Service say temps should begin to increase starting Wednesday and should be mostly tolerable by Friday afternoon.
“The northerly flow that brought all of the cold, arctic air is shifting from being out of the north to the northwest and eventually out of the west by about Thursday morning,” said Jack Messick, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. “So, that means the cold air intrusion into Eastern Idaho is going to be ceasing soon.”
Messick said once the arctic air from interior Canada and northern Montana shifts to a more westerly direction around Wednesday afternoon, Pocatello can expect to see temperatures in the lower to middle 20s. Lower elevations in the Pocatello area can expect to see temperatures in the single digits and higher elevations and the city’s benches could see temps drop to about minus 5 degrees Tuesday night, Messick added.
Temps in the Pocatello area will be closer to 30 degrees on Thursday and will drop to the teens Thursday night with some cloud coverage.
Some of the higher elevations around the Idaho Falls area including Island Park and Driggs can expect to see a light dusting of snow Tuesday night and the Pocatello area may see some brief flurries but not enough to result in any accumulation, Messick added.
Jensen said he is not aware of any plans for districts to close classes again on Wednesday. School District 25 said it expects students will be able to return to school on Wednesday.
"Please continue to expect cold winter temperatures and take care to ensure that children are dressed appropriately to return to school with warm clothes, including coats, hats and gloves on Wednesday and the remainder of the week," the district stated in its news release.
