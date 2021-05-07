Two crashes blocked roads on Friday night in the Pocatello-Chubbuck area.
The first crash was a collision between a car and semi that occurred around 9 p.m. on Yellowstone Avenue near the WinCo Foods supermarket in Pocatello.
That crash has temporarily shut down Yellowstone Avenue northbound and reduced southbound traffic to one lane.
The impact of the collision caused the car to become lodged in the side of the semi's trailer. A wrecker was called in to separate the vehicles.
Further details on the collision have not yet been released. The accident is being investigated by Pocatello police and Idaho State Police.
Around 9:20 p.m. a crash occurred at Sawtooth Street and Galena Avenue in Chubbuck.
Chubbuck police haven't released details on the wreck but the impact of the collision did result in an SUV flipping onto its side.
Galena Avenue between Sawtooth and Hershey Loop has been temporarily shut down because of the crash.
Motorists should stay away from both crash scenes while emergency responders are still present and the wrecked vehicles are blocking lanes of travel.
Neither crash resulted in any injuries.