A Union Pacific freight train struck a tractor on the Fort Hall Reservation late Saturday morning.
The 11:30 a.m. incident occurred at the railroad crossing at Ballard Road near Highway 91 north of Chubbuck.
The driver of the tractor was treated at the scene and did not require transport to the hospital following the incident, authorities said.
The railroad crossing was blocked for over an hour because of the collision.
The incident remains under investigation by Idaho State Police.
Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters:
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.