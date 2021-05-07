Winter-like temps are forecast to return to East Idaho on Sunday morning when the mercury could dip below 28 degrees.
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning and frost advisory for East Idaho to warn the public about the expected below-freezing Sunday morning temperatures. Conditions in East Idaho on Sunday morning could be cold enough to kill crops and sensitive vegetation and cause damage to outdoor plumbing, the weather service said.
The areas under the freeze warning/frost advisory are Hamer, Atomic City, Shoshone, Richfield, Carey, Mud Lake, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Roberts, Iona, Ucon, Rexburg, Sugar City, Rigby, St. Anthony, Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, American Falls, Aberdeen, Shelley, Firth, Fort Hall, Burley, Rupert, Paul, Heyburn, Raft River, Declo and Oakley.
The coldest temperatures are expected from 3 a.m. until 9 a.m. on Sunday, the weather service said.
The weather service said, "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
The weather service said the areas likely to suffer the coldest temperatures on Sunday morning are from Mud Lake east to Rexburg and St. Anthony.