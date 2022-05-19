A freeze warning has been declared by the National Weather Service in anticipation of below-freezing temperatures in East Idaho on Friday morning.
The weather service is forecasting temps in the high 20s for East Idaho from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. Friday. Conditions could be even colder in East Idaho's higher elevations.
Temperatures this cold "will kill crops and other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service said.
The below-freezing temps on Friday morning will occur throughout East Idaho, including the Pocatello, Chubbuck, Blackfoot, Idaho Falls, Ammon, Rexburg, Rigby, Burley, Rupert, American Falls, Aberdeen, Fort Hall, Malad, Preston, Lava Hot Springs, Soda Springs, Montpelier, Driggs, Victor, Island Park, St. Anthony, Ashton, Idaho National Laboratory, Craters of the Moon, Rockland, Arbon, Malta, Arimo, McCammon, Inkom, Downey, Atomic City, Raft River, Firth and Shelley areas.
The weather service said, "Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing."
Freeze warnings are also in effect in south central Idaho including the Twin Falls and Jerome areas.