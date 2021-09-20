Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
As the Covid Delta and MU strain is spreading faster recently in Idaho and the death toll approaches frightening, our Governor calls on the people to “do the right thing”, whatever that means to those of us who care. Some of us are still wearing masks, waiting for our normal yearly flu shots to begin and then waiting until November or December to get our Covid booster shots if and when they’re approved. To people who believe in medicines that have saved most of us all our lives from deadly diseases and now listen to our doctors’ advice (if we can afford it). Science is merely understanding that there are ways to help humanity survive the illnesses of this planet and medicine has been a large advance over stupidity, to civilized society. If Covid shots end up as yearly protection from that virus, I’ll do it. Just as I’ve found a yearly flu shot helps to diminish or avoid the flu as it mutates continuously also.
The vaccines that have been approved to date for Covid and the newer strains are not something strange to fear, but a medicinal band aid for the survival of humanity and may assist us to live through the illnesses our planet unleashes on us, to force us to clean up our act. The Covid Pandemic worldwide must not continue to be a political confrontation, but understood to be a deadly virus we must all protect ourselves and loved ones from. Before we end up having nothing to help us fight for survival as Covid mutates until everyone is either vaccinated or deceased by our own stupidity of politicizing the procedural steps; of handwashing more frequently, wearing protective masks and social distancing when in a public setting and taking the vaccine that may help us survive a very deadly disease.
Ingesting deworming medicines, drinking bleach or other deadly off the wall folk remedies will only harm or kill people. So get a grip on reality, understand where you are in the scheme of things. Do you want to live, or die from the belief that the world has created a deadly Pandemic just to take away your American freedoms as you do exactly the opposite of what should be done. It’s your right to choose what you do, but don’t try to take the rest of America with you to the dead place, as most of us have already been vaccinated to NOT become “just another statistic”.