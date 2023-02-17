It appears to me that certain political factions are trying very hard to control our everyday lives. What we can read or learn about in our school systems should be our choice, not a politician’s right alone to decide. It seems that fascist factions are invading our political systems to the point of trying to limit the individuals’ choice. History is trying to be rewritten, to change things in our American society that happened and the bad choices made in the past are trying to be swept under a rug of complacency. We don’t need radical Politicians trying to tell American voters they don’t have to know anything about the past except what they tell us to believe. That’s fascist propaganda that only increases the chaos, hate killings, fear and danger in our daily lives.
Education is a right all people should have access to, without limiting what we read or past history learned, so the violent behavior won’t continue or be repeated. Limiting women’s rights and peoples choices, is only the first step in a society’s regression that may enable dictators to establish fascist agendas and radical control in America. We must always reject a one sided violent political party that tells us what we must learn or “unlearn” according to them.
Our rights under the Constitution, Bill of Rights and common decency in social interactions, must be protected. The American voters must remain free to choose who will represent them and who must be indicted, prosecuted or remain free for Americans to benefit from good politics. Voters, it seems, are often more in tune with society’s freedoms to choose and will act in their own good conscience for society as a whole, most of the time. Dictators, political demigods and fascists don’t, they simply kill people to try to control directed chaos and fear on society. VOTE AGAINST HATE, learn to help and love humanity and create a better world without chaos for everyone to learn and live in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.