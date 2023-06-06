I find difficulty in understanding conservative talking points. Their many imposed restrictions of individual rights granted under the Constitution appear to be oblivious to their entire constituency. While simultaneously attacking Democrats as socialists, fascists, communists and whatever, threatening our democratic process, they fawn over their partys' own flagrant discrimination against any equivalent personal freedoms they happen to disagree with. What has to be questioned is, are these people familiar with the actual wording of the Bill of Rights?

I would suggest conservatives appropriate some time to the task of slowly reading the contents of our (inclusive to all) Bill of Rights to better understand the protections it provides to all of us , regardless of political point of view. When you're done, reread it. And bring along a dictionary.

Old Crow

Individual rights. Like our second amendment rights, which we have to battle with you commies

Every day to keep? Abortion is killing another Individual so you cannot be referring to that. And

I think that you have basically been allowed to run wild with your "pride" parades, where there is nothing to be proud of. But when you are whipping the azzless chapped on the back of a truck in front of thousands of kids.....I think you

Have stepped over the line of decency.

