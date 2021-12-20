The Fraternal Order of Police Snake River Lodge #35 issued a statement Monday afternoon after criminal charges were filed last week against Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland for a Nov. 9 incident.
The statement, signed by Gregory Austin, president of Snake River Lodge #35, reads as follows:
"The members of Snake River Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #35 want our community to know we are dedicated to providing professional public safety service to everyone we serve. Our 125 members, representing five agencies (Blackfoot Police, Shelley Police, Fort Hall Tribal Police, Idaho State Police, and Bingham County Sheriff's deputies) also live and raise their families in this great community. While the Fraternal Order of Police was founded to represent and protect the rights of Law Enforcement, it also strives to maintain professional standards our community deserves.
"We are disheartened by the incident involving Bingham County Sheriff Rowland and comments made about our Native American neighbors. More so by the cause and effect that has caused trust in our community to waver. All aspects of this event are unfortunate and just as concerning to our members.
"We recognize the importance of having a high level of trust with our community and the benefits of a good working relationship. Although the actions of Sheriff Rowland may cause some to question that trust, our members are dedicated to giving everyone we serve the level of trust and professionalism they deserve. We are still tasked with the public safety needs of our community and will do whatever we can to reassure the public they can count on us to do so in a professional manner.
"We recognize the damage to relationships within our community, including the Sho-Ban Tribe, that has come from this incident. We also believe our members and Law Enforcement in Bingham County has overall had a strong working relationship with everyone we serve for decades, a relationship that can absolutely be repaired from the effects of this incident. Our members feel it may be in the best interest of the community for Sheriff Rowland to step down from his position to aid in that repair. Regardless of his path forward, we want our community to understand our members will strive for professionalism and dedication to public safety and hope our community will support us in doing the same as it is of benefit to everyone."