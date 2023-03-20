Thank you Idaho State Journal for your coverage of the 52nd annual Frank Church Symposium, hosted at Idaho State University! This was an important event for our students and our community. It is a significant honor and opportunity for Pocatello to be visited and addressed by the Ambassador from Poland, especially in the midst of current international issues. His visit and the other guests and events of the symposium brought important global issues to our campus for us to learn from and discuss. Your dedication to sharing campus news that impacts our community is greatly appreciated.

On behalf of the College of Arts and Letters at Idaho State University, I would also like to recognize and thank the Pocatello Police Department and the City of Pocatello for their generosity of spirit and the warm welcome they provided to his Excellency Polish Ambassador Magierowski and the other presenters during the symposium. I could not be prouder of our community and the professionalism of our local police department. Many thanks to all and a special thanks to Mayor Blad and Chief Schei.

