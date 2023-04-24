Fox News Network will pay $787+ million to bury its dirty laundry

In a court case significant to many Idahoans—but largely unreported by Idaho media—, Fox News Network agreed to settle the lawsuit by U.S. Dominion Voting Systems by paying out over $787 million. The deal was a last-minute settlement of the defamation case launched against the right-wing network.

