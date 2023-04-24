Fox News Network will pay $787+ million to bury its dirty laundry
In a court case significant to many Idahoans—but largely unreported by Idaho media—, Fox News Network agreed to settle the lawsuit by U.S. Dominion Voting Systems by paying out over $787 million. The deal was a last-minute settlement of the defamation case launched against the right-wing network.
By settling with Dominion, influential Fox News personalities will be spared from testifying about their 2020 election coverage, which was filled with lies about voter fraud. “In a major pretrial ruling on March 31, Delaware Superior Court Judge Eric Davis ruled Dominion had successfully proven that all 20 statements mentioned in its lawsuit against Fox were false” (https://www.cnn.com/business/live-news/fox-news-dominion-trial-04-18-23/index.html).
The New York Times reported February 16: “Newly disclosed messages and testimony from some of the biggest stars and most senior executives at Fox News revealed that they privately expressed disbelief about President Donald J. Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him, even though the network continued to promote many of those lies on the air” (https://www.nytimes.com/2023/02/16/business/media/fox-dominion-lawsuit.html).
(1) comment
It's amazing what can be covered up and buried and
Contrived and set up with biased leftist activist judges
And biased leftist activist grand juries and biased
Leftist activist trials. Judgement days is coming you
Commiecrat pricks. On the positive side.....Don lemon
Got fired too.....they must have found more of his sexual
Assault victims.
