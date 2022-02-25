POCATELLO — Four people were arrested following a police standoff at a Pocatello mobile home on Friday afternoon.
The incident began to unfold around 2 p.m. when Pocatello police street crimes unit officers pulled over a vehicle in the 900 block of Wilson Avenue near West Alameda Road.
Once the vehicle driven by an adult female stopped, an adult male passenger fled on foot, police said.
Police pursued the man into the mobile home park along Wilson Avenue.
When the man entered a mobile home in the 1000 block of Wilson Avenue and barricaded himself inside, the standoff ensued, police said.
Police became concerned when they could not reach the adult female who resided in the mobile home.
Pocatello police patrol and street crimes officers were about to breach the door of the mobile home to gain entry when the man surrendered around 2:45 p.m.
Police arrested the man on charges related to the foot pursuit and standoff and also determined there was a warrant for his arrest.
Police arrested another man and two women who were also inside the mobile home at the time after determining that there were warrants for all of their arrests as well. None of the four fugitives was armed, police said.
Police said the mobile home's adult female owner was also inside the residence at the time but there were no warrants for her arrest.
Police said the fleeing man knew the people at the mobile home and there was no hostage situation and no one was injured.
The two men and two women who were arrested by police were subsequently booked into Bannock County Jail.