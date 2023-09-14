Two wrecks involving a total of six vehicles, including multiple semis, caused delays on eastbound Interstate 84 on Wednesday and Thursday between Burley and Twin Falls.
Four people were injured in the wrecks, one of them seriously enough that he had to be airlifted via emergency helicopter to the hospital.
Thursday's wreck occurred around 2 p.m. on Interstate 84 north of Kimberly.
Idaho State Police issued a news release describing the wreck as follows: "A 60-year-old man from Burley was driving a 2014 Kenworth semi-truck hauling a potato trailer, a 73-year-old man from Burley was driving a 2014 BMW, and a 40-year-old man from Decatur, Georgia, was driving a 2021 Ford Transit van. All three vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-84. The Ford slowed for traffic when the Kenworth collided with the rear of the BMW. The BMW then collided with the rear of the Ford. The Kenworth semi and trailer rolled and came to rest on their top, spilling contents onto the roadway."
State police said the driver of the Ford van was airlifted to the hospital while the drivers of the BMW and Kenworth were transported to the hospital via ground ambulances.
The crash resulted in Interstate 84's Eden-Kimberly exit east of Twin Falls being shut down for over six hours, state police said.
Wednesday's crash occurred around 3 p.m. on Interstate 84 near Burley.
State police provided a news release describing the crash as follows: "A 43-year-old male from Mountain Home was driving a 2013 Dodge Dart eastbound on Interstate 84 in the construction zone. The driver of a 2016 Kenworth semi-truck, a 67-year-old male from Weston, Missouri, was slowing down for traffic as the lanes merged into one lane. Behind the Kenworth was a 2021 Peterbilt semi-truck, driven by a 45-year-old male from Jerome. The Dodge merged into the left lane, in between the two semi-trucks. As the Kenworth was slowing down, the Peterbilt collided with the Dodge which struck the Kenworth. The Peterbilt's load became unsecured off of the trailer, traveling into the right lane (and) into the construction area."
The driver of the Dodge Dart was reportedly injured in the crash and was transported via ground ambulance to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The wreck shut down Interstate 84 eastbound for about 90 minutes, state police said.
The names of those involved in the crash have not been released and there have been no condition updates on the injured.
Everyone involved in the crashes was reportedly wearing a seat belt.
Both wrecks remain under investigation by state police.
