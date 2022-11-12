Wreck

Wrecked vehicles at the scene of Saturday morning's crash on Interstate 86 in Power County. 

 Kyle Riley/For The Journal

Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle collision that occurred at 3:42 AM on November 12, 2022, on eastbound Interstate 86 at milepost 57.1 in Power County.

A 2004 Cadillac SRX was driving eastbound on I86 when it was struck in the rear by a 1999 Toyota Tacoma pickup. The pickup was then struck on the passenger side by a 2012 Volkswagen Jetta that was also eastbound.

