Idaho State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th, 2022, at 8:53 p.m. on Interstate 84 at mile marker 163 in Jerome County.
A 32-year-old female from Meridian was travelling westbound on I84 in a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck when she left the roadway, went through the median, rolled, and landed in the eastbound lanes of travel.
A 57-year-old female from Gooding was travelling eastbound in a Nissan hatchback and struck the semi-truck. The Nissan became disabled in the lane of travel.
A 33-year-old male from Pensacola, Florida, was travelling eastbound in a 2023 Freightliner semi-truck and struck the disabled Nissan.
The 32-year-old female and the 57-year-old female were transported to the hospital by air ambulance. The 33-year-old male driver of the 2023 Freightliner semi-truck and a juvenile passenger of the 2012 Freightliner semi-truck were transported to the hospital by ground ambulance.
The driver and passenger of the 2012 Freightliner were not wearing seatbelts. The drivers of the Nissan and 2023 Freightliner semi-truck were both wearing seatbelts.
Eastbound lanes of travel were blocked for approximately 5 hours and 15 minutes.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.