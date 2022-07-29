What choices do you make if, like me, you happen to reside in the middle of the political spectrum at a time when the two political parties in this country are dominated by extremists? Up until a few days ago, not much. But the recent emergence of a nascent, centrist third-party offers some hope. Perhaps there is light at the end of the tunnel.
It's about damned time.
What do you do when you enter a voting booth, as we did in November 2020, and your choices for president are Joe Biden and Donald Trump? If that wasn't the very definition of an awful choice, I don't know what else qualifies. In one corner you had an indolent, shameless, indecent, megalomaniacal shyster with no clue as to how to govern the world's most prosperous free nation. In the other corner you had a fading, lifelong politician who's been a windsock more than a leader his entire career and who comes with significant baggage from decades of cozying up to big money and despots to take care of himself and his family.
That's not a choice as much as it is a game of Russian roulette.
I knew that I was going to regret my choice no matter how I voted in 2020 and that's panned out. I thought that I made the least awful choice, but who knows? There's a larger problem here that we really need to address if we want to continue to exist as the world's preeminent democracy.
In this century, we've tended to vacillate between extremes in most national elections. This is because both parties have served up highly unpalatable, to many beyond the faithful anyway, candidates. The day's not coming when I'm going to suddenly realize that either Sarah Palin or Kamala Harris made their tickets better. Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden are simply not the best that we can do.
Our election swings occur because we are saddled with poor choices who inevitably produce poor results. We narrowly elect one set of nimrods, watch as they screw things up by acting as if they have a mandate to foist their version of utopia on everyone else, then get rid of them as they grow tiresome for the next set of nimrods who do the same thing in the opposite direction. We don't have elections anymore as much as we have political and social repudiations.
This fall I expect the Democrats to get shellacked in the Congressional midterms. They have it coming, too. But do I think that the Republicans will do a better job if they control Congress? No, I do not.
And why should I? On the left, I see a party enamored of identity politics, pronouns, safe spaces, the shredding of free speech, energy idiocy, bad economics and a view of the world beyond our borders that doesn't make much sense to anyone else over the age of 12. On the right, I see a party so desperate to subjugate everyone to fundamentalist Christian principles that they'll support a completely indecent candidate who personifies pretty much the opposite of what they claim to value in order to deliver us all to the promised land.
No thanks, both ways. But just like you, I'm forced to choose between these two ideologies in each national election.
I've been predicting to friends that if Trump and Biden emerge as the two presidential candidates in 2024, they wouldn't be alone — that a viable third-party candidate would emerge. As it happens, we may not have to wait two full years to see if this pans out.
This past week, a new American political party, Forward, was launched. Forward, which describes itself as centrist, is co-chaired by former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and former Republican governor of New Jersey Christine Todd Whitman. If Forward plays its cards right and is truly centrist, they just might flourish.
I think that there is plenty of room in Forward for the likes of Evan McMullin, an Independent candidate from Utah who ran in the 2016 presidential election and who's now pushing Mike Lee for his seat in the US Senate. I think that there's room for Idaho AG Lawrence Wasden, who in almost every alternative universe was very deservedly just renominated for his fifth term.
I think that there's room for Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, both very conservative Republicans who are on the outs with the nut cases on the right because they've insisted on holding Donald Trump accountable for his actions on Jan. 6.
I think that there's room for Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who are considered conservative obstructionists only because of the manner in which the Democratic party has become beholden to its nut cases on the far left.
I think that there is room for my fellow columnist Jim Jones who's rightly called out the Idaho Republican Party for blatant idiocy. And I know that there's room for me because I joined the first day — and I suspect that I'm just in the first vanguard.
We can continue to hold elections that amount to little more than substitution of one set of bad ideas for another or we can try a third option and move forward. I'm going to try what's behind door number three.
Associated Press and Idaho Club award-winning columnist Martin Hackworth of Pocatello is a physicist, writer and retired Idaho State University faculty member who now spends his time with family, riding mountain bikes and motorcycles and playing guitars. His writing on Substack, “Howlin' at the Moon in ii-V-I,” may be found at martinhackworth.substack.com.