Idaho State Police are investigating a 40-vehicle crash that occurred on Friday, January 7, 2022, at 3:00 P.M., eastbound on US Highway 20 at mile marker 397, north of Island Park, in Fremont County.
Due to low visibility, a passenger car was stopped in the eastbound lane of travel. A semi-truck and trailer traveling eastbound on US20 struck the passenger car. Multiple subsequent crashes followed involving approximately 40 vehicles. Only minor injuries were reported.
Idaho State Police were assisted by agencies in Idaho: Fremont County Sheriff's Office, Fremont County Search and Rescue, Madison County Sheriff's Office, and Idaho Transportation Department; and agencies in Montana: West Yellowstone Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, and Madison County Sheriff's Office. Several tow companies from Idaho and Montana responded to assist in removing vehicles from the roadway.
There are several road closures currently in effect:
US Highway 20 between Ashton and the Idaho/Montana border.
State Highway 87 from US Highway 20 to the Idaho/Montana border.
State Highway 32 between Tetonia and Ashton.
Both the weather forecast and road conditions can change quickly. Motorists are urged to know both before venturing onto the roadways. In Idaho, road condition information is updated regularly at 511.idaho.gov.