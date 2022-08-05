Yesterday I grabbed a 40-pound bag of dog food, took it out to our shop, tossed it over the top tube of my bicycle and rode up and down the road just to see how it felt. A year ago, I could have conducted the same experiment without the bag of dog food because I was over 40 pounds heavier. It's been a long journey, but the payoff has been wonderful.
I was almost always skinny when I was a kid and that lasted well into my 20s. When I briefly played football in high school I weighed 113 pounds. When I raced bicycles at the University of Kentucky, four years later, I was 6'2” and weighed about 180 pounds soaking wet. I was always active and had a fast metabolism. I could eat like a horse and not gain a pound. It was awesome. All the pizza, burritos and beer I could consume — with no consequences. Oh to relive those days.
I started strength training for climbing around 1980 and became a gym rat. For most of the next decade, I worked out religiously, gaining 15 pounds during this period. This was the first time in my life that I had to work to control my weight. I can remember walking past restaurants in Lexington, Kentucky, and having to really focus in order to not follow my nose to some gastronomic catastrophe.
After climbing came grad school. The combination of stress and lack of time for much physical activity involved in most graduate programs will put a dent in almost anyone's fitness regime. Then came the move across the country to a new career. Faculty in most academic fields are very busy people. I marked the passage of several decades with a gradually expanding waistline and declining levels of fitness.
Then came my sixth decade and some health challenges. In 2020, things deteriorated to the point that I no longer had the option of ignoring health issues. It was a brutal year, but the beginning of a journey to a much better place.
A few months after a hip replacement I stepped on our bathroom scale at home and it read 250 pounds. I was horrified. I knew that I had to deal with my weight. I spoke with several of my doctor friends about recovery, training and diet. After listening to what they had to say and poring through the resources they recommended for self-study, I decided on a combination of gym training, bicycling and a ketogenic diet to get things under control.
I began this regimen a little over a year ago. Earlier this week, the bathroom scale read 210 pounds. By this fall I should be down around 200, which is my goal.
Keto isn't for everyone and absolutely no one should try it without consulting a doctor. It's also not something that you can do forever. But if it's right for you it's a great diet — especially for athletes. You are literally reconstituting the composition of your body by burning fat instead of carbohydrates for energy. But you have to be very careful to restrict your intake of carbs to a minuscule daily amount in order to remain in ketosis. It's not easy to do, but the payoff is huge — if you can manage it.
I feel better now than I have in decades. None of my clothes fit anymore, but that's a problem that I can handle. First world problems, as they say.
I ride bicycles these days a lot, but I go for one ride every day with the entire family. Megan tows our two little ones behind her ebike and they pace me going up hills. It's the most fun I have had outdoors in a long time.
Every cycling mile gets me closer to my goal of completing my Forrest Gump ride across America in 2024. I'm going to work with the Tunnels to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) to raise money for veterans, first responders and their families. It's a cause near and dear to me and I'm thrilled to be working with a great organization for such a worthy cause.
But there's more than having fun and raising money that I want to accomplish with this next adventure. I want to meet and talk with a lot of people along the way. Any of you who read this column know the disdain that I have for most of the media and many of the self-imagined intellectual and moral pillars of our society — none of whom saw, for instance, Donald Trump coming (and still don't understand why). Most journalists, politicians, academics, pundits and other members of the view from way high in the clouds class have no clue as to what the folks a mile from the freeway think. None. People like you and me are as alien to them as Oumuamua.
Now one may lament that or do something about it. Me? I'm for what's behind door No. 2. I want to talk with as many folks as I can across the country just to see what they think about things and document these conversations in a series of daily essays on Substack. I'm sure that I'll be wiser when I'm finished.
I thank my lucky stars for supportive family and friends who've made this journey, my journey over the past year and many others through the years, possible. If you are out there dealing with a weight issue, I'm as sure as I can be that you can deal with it too. Just don't be afraid to get to the getting.
