Yesterday I grabbed a 40-pound bag of dog food, took it out to our shop, tossed it over the top tube of my bicycle and rode up and down the road just to see how it felt. A year ago, I could have conducted the same experiment without the bag of dog food because I was over 40 pounds heavier. It's been a long journey, but the payoff has been wonderful.

I was almost always skinny when I was a kid and that lasted well into my 20s. When I briefly played football in high school I weighed 113 pounds. When I raced bicycles at the University of Kentucky, four years later, I was 6'2” and weighed about 180 pounds soaking wet. I was always active and had a fast metabolism. I could eat like a horse and not gain a pound. It was awesome. All the pizza, burritos and beer I could consume — with no consequences. Oh to relive those days.

