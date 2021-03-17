FORT HALL - At 7:32 a.m. this morning, Fort Hall Dispatch received a call of a school bus hitting a power pole on Besto Road in the Gibson District of the Fort Hall Reservation.
The impact caused power outage in the Gibson district area affecting 300 plus homes.
No major injuries were reported. The bus driver and 10 students from Chief Tahgee Elementary Academy all walked away from the accident.
According to Fire Chief, Eric King, “the bus driver and students were all checked and were sent back to school to be picked up by their family. We are thankful they are all safe.”
According to Fort Hall Police, the bus driver swerved to miss dogs on the road and hit the power pole. Idaho Power is on the scene to restore power by 10 a.m. We are asking community members to check Idaho Power website for power updates.