ATOMIC CITY — The former mayor of Atomic City is behind bars after firing a gun while intoxicated at a man riding a four-wheeler in the small, rural community on Sunday, authorities said.
Chris Polatis, 62, was inside of his 2019 GMC pickup truck when he shot at the the man on the four-wheeler, who was exercising his dogs, said Bingham County Sheriff Craig Rowland.
Rowland said his office receive the call at 3:47 p.m. regarding the incident, which occurred at 1772 North, 2650 West.
No one was injured during the incident. Polatis was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of resisting and obstructing and felony weapons law violations, Rowland said. The sheriff's office had previously listed the weapons charge as discharging a firearm at an inhabited home but changed it on Monday morning.
After being arrested by Bingham County sheriff's deputies, Polatis was booked into Bingham County Jail in Blackfoot, where he's currently being held.
Rowland said Polatis went into his home after leaving the scene. He did not answer the door when deputies arrived to question him, Rowland said. According to the sheriff, the deputies then attempted to contact Polatis by phone but he didn't answer. The deputies returned to his home after questioning a witness, and he finally answered the door and was taken into custody, Rowland said.
Rowland did not specify how many shots Polatis allegedly fired. The sheriff also declined to speculate about what triggered the incident, adding only, "The fact that Mr. Polatis was intoxicated didn't help."
Rowland was uncertain what type of firearm was allegedly used in the shooting, but he said the county planned to execute search warrants of Polatis' home and truck on Monday.
Atomic City is a small Bingham County town with a population of about 30 people located between Blackfoot and Arco.