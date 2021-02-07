ATOMIC CITY — The former mayor of Atomic City is behind bars after shooting at an occupied home there on Sunday, authorities said.
Chris Polatis, 62, was arrested Sunday evening after he reportedly fired a gun at the residence with people inside, according to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. No one was injured during the incident.
After being arrested by Bingham County sheriff's deputies, Polatis was booked into Bingham County Jail in Blackfoot, where he's currently being held.
Polatis has been charged with discharging a firearm at an inhabited house and resisting or obstructing an officer, the Sheriff's Office reported.
More information is expected to be released about the incident on Monday.
Atomic City is a small Bingham County town with a population of about 30 people located between Blackfoot and Arco.