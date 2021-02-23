IDAHO FALLS – TOK Commercial is pleased to announce that its commercial real estate brokerage team has successfully closed the sale transaction of the former Sears retail anchor space in the Grand Teton Mall.
Brian Wilson and Brent Wilson of TOK Commercial represented the buyer, Building Hope, in the purchase of the 70,000 square foot former Sears space.
Building Hope is a nonprofit organization which assists charter schools in the financing, procurement and renovation of educational facilities. Building Hope plans to convert the space from retail use to an educational facility which will become the new Alturas Preparatory Academy, a secondary school planned to open Fall 2021. The space will undergo extensive renovations and will feature 30 classrooms, common areas, and flexible, naturally-lit collaborative spaces.
Brian Wilson, TOK Commercial’s lead agent on the transaction, assisted Building Hope with site selection, contract negotiations, and the eventual purchase of property. Mr. Wilson shared, “It was such an honor to work with Building Hope as they bring additional educational opportunities to our community through an innovative repositioning of this high profile real estate asset.”
Brookfield Properties manages the Grand Teton Mall, a 630,321 square foot enclosed mall with 68 retailers, providing commercial real estate portfolio management and development services and currently holds over $540 billion in assets under management, globally.
TOK Commercial, with offices in Idaho Falls, Boise and Twin Falls, is Idaho’s largest full service commercial real estate company, offering Brokerage and Property Management services. The firm’s 29 independent contractor agents represent clients across Idaho.