AMERICAN FALLS — A new mural in town tells the story of the American Falls area in vibrant color.
Set over the exterior white brick wall of High Desert Laundry, the mural contains a collection of iconic features of the city and the surrounding area that artist Maria Ayala wanted to highlight and give focus towards so that those driving or walking along Fort Hall Avenue can reflect on the town’s history.
“Everything about the piece is tethered in some way to the land, its people and the culture and history,” said Ayala, who graduated from American Falls High School in 2008 and now lives in Boise.
Ayala explained that she approached the laundromat’s owner about revitalizing the wall and replacing the current mural, which was an illustration of a wolf with the words “he only bites…meth consumes” that was intended to spread awareness about the dangers of methamphetamine.
She got the owner’s approval, and what followed was a week-long endeavor that has colored the wall with hues of pink, purple, green and blue.
“I wanted to come back here and give something back to the community that raised me and help create a healthier visual culture because the wall was pretty run down,” Ayala said. “It was due for a facelift.”
But Ayala wasn’t the only artist to tackle the project of painting the new mural.
Sisters Grace and Emma Barclay, both seniors at American Falls High School, had previously been searching for a senior project and happened to run across Ayala’s vision for the wall.
“We were actually thinking of doing something for (Taylor Smith),” Grace said, referring to the American Falls High School graduate who passed away in 2019 during a rafting accident. “But we weren’t sure what design to do exactly and then we were talking to the owner of (the laundromat)… and Maria had contacted him and he let her know about us and we met up.”
“It’s interesting the way it all fell together,” Ayala added. “It wasn’t necessarily planned. It almost feels like a coincidence but there’s no coincidences, right? It’s really cool the way it fell together because I actually wanted to paint a mural on this specific wall to cover up that meth wolf about five years ago but the project fell through at that time.”
Another artist who helped complete the mural was Vanessa Villa, who graduated from American Falls High School in 2018 and who Ayala asked to join her in the project.
“I met Maria my senior year of high school and she and her sister came to the school to teach us about art and get our creative juices flowing,” Villa, who now lives in Pocatello, said. “And another girl and I were really the only ones interested in a project she wanted to do. (Ayala) was wanting to do a mural but it didn’t pass…so she took her loss and still kept it in the back of her mind and after all these years she let me know she was going to do this mural and she asked if I could come help.”
What came out of the group’s desire to upgrade the visual aesthetics of the community was a mural that incorporated aspects of the land around American Falls and gave focus and appreciation to its landmarks, history and people.
“Every single element that is in (the mural) is not here by accident,” said Ayala, who designed all of the mural’s artwork. “There’s symbolism in each of the things that’s placed here. I wanted to showcase the history, the economic forces of the area, and the landmarks.”
Those who observe the mural can see these elements — the wagon wheels refer to the Oregon Trail, a Native American pattern symbolizes the indigenous history of the area, and the American Falls dam is featured with the train tracks. There is also an eagle carrying a sunflower, the latter of which is a symbol dedicated to Smith’s memory.
“The sunflower was personal to the sisters (who helped me),” Ayala explained.
Ayala, who graduated from Boise State University where she majored in art and psychology, explained that she painted her first mural in Boise and the American Falls one is the tenth one she’s tackled.
“(The Boise mural) is what started the love affair,” Ayala said. “Honestly, doing my first mural felt like I unlocked something. Painting large scale is very freeing…because you use your whole body compared to small scale where you basically only use your wrist.”
The finishing touches on the mural were completed on Saturday and Villa explained that the community feedback hasn’t stopped and has been highly positive, to the point that she said Ayala has received many offers to do more murals in American Falls.
“Which I think is awesome because she’s a really good artist,” Villa said. “So I’m really grateful to be a part of this. I know it’s gotten a lot of positive attention.”
Emma said painting and learning alongside Ayala was an awesome experience.
“I’m glad to have gotten the opportunity to have worked with Maria. She’s an amazing person and artist,” Emma said. “Along with that, when doing the project, I learned so much when working alongside her when painting the mural. Most of all it was one of the best experiences I’ve had because of the support we received from our community. Over the week I think we had more than 200 cars (and) people honk or stop by when we were painting. It was a pretty amazing feeling knowing that everyone here loved what we were doing.”