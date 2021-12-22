Michael Orr

A former Pocatello city councilman has died following a one-vehicle crash.

Michael Orr, who served on the City Council from 2014 to 2018, died after a 3:30 p.m. Tuesday crash on the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe.

Orr, 68, was driving northwest in a 2008 Ford F350 pickup pulling a 2016 Titan trailer when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the left shoulder of the road, Idaho State Police said.

The pickup overturned and came to rest near North Sunny Road.

Orr, who was not wearing a seat belt, died of his injuries at the scene, state police said.

Orr moved from Pocatello to Howe after his time on the Pocatello City Council.

Howe is a small town located about 17 miles northeast of Arco.

Tuesday's crash remains under investigation by state police.