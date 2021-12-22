top story Former Pocatello city councilman dies in one-vehicle crash By Journal Staff Dec 22, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Michael Orr Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A former Pocatello city councilman has died following a one-vehicle crash.Michael Orr, who served on the City Council from 2014 to 2018, died after a 3:30 p.m. Tuesday crash on the Little Lost River Highway north of Howe.Orr, 68, was driving northwest in a 2008 Ford F350 pickup pulling a 2016 Titan trailer when he lost control of the vehicle and drove off the left shoulder of the road, Idaho State Police said.The pickup overturned and came to rest near North Sunny Road. Story continues below video Orr, who was not wearing a seat belt, died of his injuries at the scene, state police said.Orr moved from Pocatello to Howe after his time on the Pocatello City Council.Howe is a small town located about 17 miles northeast of Arco.Tuesday's crash remains under investigation by state police. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pickup Motor Vehicle Transports Idaho Crash Male Seat Belt Northwest State Police Michael Orr Pocatello Councilman Highway Politics Public Authority Howe Vehicle Recommended for you Idaho State Journal Customer Service Representative/Area Advisor Full Time Position Available loading... Latest E-Edition Idaho State Journal Read the latest e-edition of the Idaho State Journal. Newsletter Signup Sign up today, or manage your subscriptions, to one of our great newsletters: Special Offers Daily Headlines and much more! Get your e-Newsletters Related Products Trending Today Articles ArticlesWINTER STORM WATCHES DECLARED FOR MUCH OF EAST IDAHOLocal father who reportedly killed infant son pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughterCourt dismisses felony burglary, assault charges filed against Pocatello womanFormer Pocatello city councilman dies in one-vehicle crashIdaho man charged with first-degree murder, cannibalismWoman dies in sauna at Fort Hall recreation centerFallout comes quickly from secret Utah State football team recordingsPocatello police captain's Secret Santa game grows to help hundreds of familiesFamily of man killed by police files tort claim, intends to sueWoman injured in chain-reaction crashes on Interstate 15 in Pocatello Archive Search the complete digital archives for all papers in the Pioneer News Group. Visit the Archives More Latest Classifieds Careers Wastewater Operator Full Time Painting #1 Action Painting Interiors & Lawn Landscape SNOW