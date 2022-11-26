Close your eyes and imagine this scene: You’ve jumped onto a steel sled covered with carbon fiber, grasping onto a steel saddle. As you whistle through a concrete channel covered with ice, you hurtle down head first, arms tucked into your side, feet together and eyes up, firing into turns at speeds ranging from 75 to 82 mph.

There are no brakes and you “steer” with the slightest touch of your shoulders because too much pressure could send your sled into a tail spin, and you, protected by only a helmet and a spandex “speed suit,” into a concrete wall covered with ice at a very high speed. You negotiate 15 turns over a little more than three-quarters of a mile before you smash into foam padding and eventually grind to a halt.

