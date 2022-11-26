Close your eyes and imagine this scene: You’ve jumped onto a steel sled covered with carbon fiber, grasping onto a steel saddle. As you whistle through a concrete channel covered with ice, you hurtle down head first, arms tucked into your side, feet together and eyes up, firing into turns at speeds ranging from 75 to 82 mph.
There are no brakes and you “steer” with the slightest touch of your shoulders because too much pressure could send your sled into a tail spin, and you, protected by only a helmet and a spandex “speed suit,” into a concrete wall covered with ice at a very high speed. You negotiate 15 turns over a little more than three-quarters of a mile before you smash into foam padding and eventually grind to a halt.
You have now entered the world of Pocatellan Andrew Whittier, who is just beginning to understand the thrills and challenges of competitive skeleton racing on an international level. Whittier, a former Idaho State University football player who now works for a local credit union, spent Monday and Tuesday in Park City, Utah, where he competed in the North American Cup races.
Whittier, who finished 15th out of 16 competitors in Park City, is a novice to the sport of skeleton, having never been on a sled until he answered an on-line advertisement for “the next Olympian” two years ago. COVID has also interceded, further reducing his time on the two sled tracks — Park City and Lake Placid, N.Y. — where U.S. athletes can train and compete between November and late March of every year.
Despite his inexperience, Whittier could probably be characterized as one of the top 10 or so skeleton racers in the country. He’s certainly not on the same level as fellow Idahoan Andrew Blaser, who competed in the skeleton in the China Olympics earlier this year. But Whittier had to survive a careful weeding out process over the past two years after he responded to the advertisement. He beat out two other competitors for the final spot on the North American Cup team that competed last week.
“The North American Cup Circuit is kind of like the lowest level, kind of like the rookie racing tour,” Whittier said. “There are a bunch of different tours that you can go on as you progress and get better in the sport. So right now, I’m just rookie racing, touching the ice and getting my feet wet.”
That doesn’t lesson the rush of learning to compete in such an electrifying sport. When Whittier and his fellow rookies were first training at Park City, they were placed on the lower turns of the track until they could get used to controlling the sled.
“But then once you start running off the top and feeling that acceleration and velocity to really carry you through the track, and you start hitting those 75-plus to 82 miles per hour (speeds), it really just becomes tunnel vision,” Whittier said. “Once you have the track memorized, you can just feel where you’re at, and it’s only what’s in front of you. Everything else is a blur, and when you go around spectators and coaches are there, you can see them, but it’s a snap of the finger and they’re gone.”
In order to earn the right to compete in last week’s races in Park City, Whittier had to master the very beginning of the racing process. The United States of America Bobsled and Skeleton organization, which runs the American Olympic development program, establishes what it calls “push standards” that it uses to grade developing skeleton racers. There are A, B and C “push standards” for both the Park City and Lake Placid tracks, and in order to qualify for the American team in last week’s races, Whittier had to achieve both the C standard (4.93 seconds) and B standard (4.83 seconds). The A standard is 4.66 seconds.
“You’re in the starting block, you have your sled and you’re in the zone,” Whittier explained. “You start and you’ve got a couple of meters until the timing eye starts you, and then halfway down the load ramp, it’ll stop and that’s your start split. That’s what we’re judged off essentially.”
Whittier actually posted the fourth and seventh best start times (4.74 and 4.77 seconds) in the Park City races — but he acknowledges now he’s got to get better at navigating the rest of the race.
“I really have to focus on my driving,” he said. “I have the push down to at least the B standard, but my driving definitely needs work. I’ve only been on the ice for a total of a month. So it’s really humbling to actually be in a race day, see the competition I’m with, see where I place and know where my weak points are so I can actually emphasize those the next time I go back to training.”
Whittier has experienced what can happen when you don’t control the “driving” aspect of the race. It happened in 2020, on his second visit to the Park City complex for training. In his first race of his second day at the track, he lost control of his sled on a run.
“I smashed a wall, came off my sled and essentially just blew off the sled,” Whittier recalled. “I let it go over the last two curves and I mean, hitting a cement wall covered in ice at 70 some miles an hour. All we’re wearing is a helmet and a speed suit, that’s really it and you’re just sliding down the track until you stop.”
Whittier said he was more angry with himself than frightened, but he knew he had to get back on the sled and make the next run.
“I was more mad at myself because I wasted a run,” he said. “So I was more amped to get back on the sled right away. If I would have waited or taken a day off, that probably would have been the end of it. Just mentally knowing, I just have to get back on this or it’s over.”
Getting sled time is critical to development, but it can be difficult with the limited season and the fact there are only two tracks in the United States. It’s up to the athletes to stay in communication with those two tracks to make sure they take advantage of every training or race opportunity, Whittier said.
“I have the opportunity to fore-run for some bigger races that are coming to Park City,” he said. “Which just means you’re the first sled down the track. You don’t get a time, but the other racers can kind of see how the grooves are going to push you into the belly or the curve, and that let’s them know which groove to put their sled in. It just gives me an opportunity to be around that atmosphere as well.”
Whittier also plans to compete in some more North America Cup races, and hopefully as he continues to improve both his push times and his driving, he’ll be able to eventually compete in higher level races.
When the sled season ends, drivers continue training by working out, and doing “mind runs,” which can entail watching YouTube videos while laying on your sled and mimicking what’s going on as you go “down” the track.
“Mind runs are huge and crucial,” Whittier said. “You’re learning how you want to take certain curves, where you want to enter and exit, and what kind of pressure you want to feel in those.”
Competing in such a high intensity sport requires a focused mental approach, Whittier said. “You have to be very calm under pressure,” he said. “It’s just you. You have your teammates to support and encourage you, but when it comes to your run, it’s only you vs. you. What your mindset is, that’s essentially how your run is going to go. If you over-think it, you’re going to start going everywhere at once. If you just let it ride and make adjustments as they come to you and essentially react instead of think, it’s a much smoother anticipation of what’s going to happen than just over-thinking.”
Whittier, who played defensive back and special teams after walking on to ISU’s football team, compares the rush of skeleton racing with being back on the football field. “I haven’t had the adrenaline feeling like this since playing football,” he said. “To harness that adrenaline into the tunnel vision and just the slightest movements at those speeds, knowing the sled is going to move just a little bit, is an unparalleled experience. I wish more people could experience it — with safety in mind, of course.”
While his current employer, Lookout Credit Union, and others have contributed to his training, it’s still an expensive endeavor with no funding provided by the USABS. If you’re interested in sponsoring or supporting Whittier’s skeleton racing development, you can text or call him at 208-251-9316.
