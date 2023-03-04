Batt Medal

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt speaks after being presented with the Idaho Medal of Achievement in this 2019 file photo. 

 Brian Myrick / Idaho Press

Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt died peacefully at his home Saturday on the morning of his 96th birthday, according to Batt's family members.

Gov. Brad Little ordered the immediate lowering of U.S. and State of Idaho flags to honor the former governor, according to a statement from Little's office.

