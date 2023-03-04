Former Idaho Gov. Phil Batt died peacefully at his home Saturday on the morning of his 96th birthday, according to Batt's family members.
Gov. Brad Little ordered the immediate lowering of U.S. and State of Idaho flags to honor the former governor, according to a statement from Little's office.
“Gov. Phil Batt was the epitome of a public servant, having served as governor, lieutenant governor, and Senator," Little said in the statement. "His legacy is distinguished by his unrelenting human rights leadership, determined fiscal conservatism, and enduring love of Idaho.
“It is fitting Phil Batt was born and passed on ‘Idaho Day,’ the celebration of the anniversary of the day President Abraham Lincoln created the Idaho Territory in 1863. Teresa and I send our love and condolences to his wife Francee, his children, and many, many friends.”
Flags will be lowered at all state buildings and facilities immediately and will remain lowered until his day of interment, which will be announced at a later date.
Batt's body will lie in state at the Capitol, and additional details will be provided from the governor’s office to inform the public how they can pay their respects.
“Gov. Phil Batt was the embodiment of a dedicated public servant," Lt. Gov. Scott Bedke said in a statement. "A man of fairness and decency, Gov. Batt served our community with a commitment to protect our lands, fight for human rights, and ensure fiscal responsibility. While his time in office predated my own, Gov. Batt was there when my political career first began; he appointed me to a federal task force that worked to keep Idaho a viable and influential voice in the lands process to uphold the beauty and wonders of our great state.
"Phil Batt was a close personal friend to both Vicki and me and one of my earliest mentors in the state Senate," said U.S. Sen. Jim Risch in a statement. "He was a titan in Idaho politics and cared deeply about our great state. From his long and distinguished service in the Idaho Senate to his years as governor, Phil set the course and is responsible for the Idaho we know and love today. He will be missed."
“Idaho Governor Phil Batt will be remembered as a strong and thoughtful leader, dedicated to the people of Idaho and advancing human rights in the state. His longstanding friendship and mentorship to me helped guide my professional and personal life," U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo said. "Back in 1981, I was asked and agreed to serve as the co-chair of the Bonneville County campaign for Phil Batt when he began his first run for governor. And I have learned much from him over these last four decades. As Idahoans remember him, much will be said about his legacy to Idaho and the debt of gratitude that we owe to him. His was a life well-lived, and he will have my unending admiration and respect. My prayers are with his wife, Francee, his family and all who were impacted by his great leadership in the state of Idaho.”
Batt was born March 4, 1927, in Wilder. After graduating from Wilder High School he studied chemical engineering at the University of Idaho from 1944 until 1948. During World War II, he served 16 months in the Army Air Forces before returning to the university.
A Republican, Batt served as Idaho governor from January 1995 to January 1999. During his political career, he had also served as a legislator, lieutenant governor and Idaho Republican Party chairman.
