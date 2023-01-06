police

BOISE, Idaho — A Malad City woman and former employee of the Oneida County Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) must pay $930 in restitution to the Idaho State Tax Commission after pleading guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay tax.

The Oneida County Magistrate Court sentenced Kimberly Wilson in May for filing a fraudulent tax exemption form to avoid paying sales tax on a Nissan Versa she bought and for also fraudulently underreporting the price she paid on a Buick Verano to avoid paying sales tax. Wilson used her position as an employee of the DMV to process the falsified paperwork to title her cars.

