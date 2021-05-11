A former Chubbuck man was sentenced in Wyoming Monday to serve the next 25 to 40 years in prison in connection with a cold case involving a former Pocatello woman who went missing in 2015.
Ronald Todd Weerheim, 57, was sentenced in the District Court in Kemmerer, Wyoming, after he pleaded no contest late last month to second-degree murder charges in connection to the death of his ex-girlfriend, Joann Hakes, according to a Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office press release.
“We are extremely pleased with the final outcome of this case,” Lincoln County Prosecuting Attorney Spencer L. Allred said in the Tuesday news release. ‘ Ms. Hakes was last seen over six years ago and her remains were found two years ago. Entering the murder conviction and receiving this sentence can finally give some closure to this terrible situation that this family has had to deal with for so long.”
By pleading no contest, Weerheim was not required to say he was guilty but accepted the sentence recommended by the prosecutor in exchange for not contesting the charge.
Authorities in 2019 said Weerheim was believed to have kidnapped and murdered Hakes , though they didn’t release any details on the evidence that led them to file the charges against Weerheim.
Then 43 years old, Hakes was last seen on Jan. 3, 2015, leaving the Silver Stream Lodge in north Lincoln County near Afton, Wyoming, Capt. Brian Andrews with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office told the Idaho State Journal in May 2018. Authorities in Lincoln County uncovered Hakes’ remains near Etna, Wyoming, on May 18, 2019, Lincoln County prosecutors said in a news release about two years ago.
Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents, Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies, Idaho State Police troopers and Chubbuck police officers executed a search warrant at an apartment on the 4300 block of Yellowstone Avenue in Chubbuck on June 4, 2019, Lincoln County prosecutors said in the press release.
The search warrant led to police obtaining an arrest warrant for Weerheim, who was taken into custody at the apartment without incident shortly thereafter, authorities said. Weerheim initially faced charged in Lincoln County of felony first-degree murder and felony kidnapping.
Weerheim’s case was set to go to trial in early June before the plea bargain was reached last month, Allred told the Journal on Tuesday.
Hakes’ daughter, Laura Jones, told the Journal in May 2018 that her mother left the Silver Stream Lodge in a truck with two male acquaintances with only her debit card, leaving behind her cell phone, purse, car and clothes.
Originally from Pocatello, Hakes was living in Afton at the time of her disappearance.
”Even if my mom and I had gotten into a fight, we were still sure to call each other on Mother’s Day or during the holidays,” Jones said in May of 2018. “It’s not like her at all to not call or try to make contact.”
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office searched for evidence, conducted interviews and completed the necessary paperwork to get Hakes into law enforcement’s missing persons database for the U.S. and Canada.
“Two years ago, we asked (Wyoming Criminal Investigations Division) to get involved and utilize their resources and expertise and equipment, which are some things that we don’t have here locally,” Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson said. “We have been working on this nationwide. We have contacted groups of people and organizations that focus on missing persons. There was a podcast done about (Hakes). And with that comes calls from all over the country from people reporting that they have something to share.”
The tips included everything from messages from the other side via psychic readings to sightings in various cities around the United States. Still, no answers turned up that would lead to solving the mystery and closing the case. That is, until the spring of 2019, when weather patterns and a little luck came into play.
“Without going into too much detail (Hakes’) remains were found in a shallow grave,” Johnson said in 2019. “There was some luck as well as circumstances created by the weather and some earth movement that led to the discovery of those remains.”
DNA analysis confirmed that Hakes had been found at last. With that confirmation came a rush to complete the necessary paperwork to secure search and arrest warrants for Weerheim.
“He was (Hakes’) boyfriend at the time of her disappearance,” Allred said. “She was living with him at that time. Connecting him with her disappearance was really the result of four years of investigation by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. They have really worked hard on this and so once we had her remains and confirmation that it was indeed Joann Hakes, we were able to get those warrants and make the arrest.”
Weerheim could potentially be out of prison after serving 17 years due to Wyoming’s “good time” law. The law states that inmates in prison who follow the rules can earn what’s called “good time.” For every day of good time earned, an inmate can receive roughly one third of a day off of his or her sentence.