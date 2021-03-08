The Idaho legislature has refused a $6 million federal grant, given to the state of Idaho by the Trump administration, for 'development of Idaho's early childhood care and education system". A grant is money that does not have to be repaid. A grant provides funds that would not be available otherwise. Money for Idaho's children has been refused by the people who were elected to represent all of Idaho's citizens.
When I moved to Idaho in 1986, I was hired at a local child care center. Over the years we were able to expand a little at a time due to the need for child care in our area. I have seen many improvements in our child care system, due to the efforts of people who wanted to bring Idaho up to the standards that other states had, to give our children places where they could be safe, educated, and have access to nutritious food. Licensing requirements, health and fire inspections, training for providers, and child to teacher ratios are examples of improvements Idaho has made over the last several years. The Idaho Education for the Education of Young Children, Idaho STARS, Health and Welfare and other agencies and institutions are constantly helping us make our child care facilities better and are also helping parents find safe places for their children to be while they work or go to school.
To reject money from the government that could only be helpful for the children of this state is absurd. Legislators need to do their homework. Child care homes and centers are not pushing any sort of inappropriate agenda; they are providing a safe and secure environment, nutritious food, pre-school learning activities, after school care and trained teachers.
I hope that the legislature will revisit this grant and approve it for the children of Idaho and as a sign of confidence in our early care and education facilities.
Meg Kennedy,
Pocatello