Yellowstone Hot Spring Foot Found

The Abyss Pool hot spring in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, Wyo., pictured in June 2015. 

 Diane Renkin - hogp, National Park Service

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A foot found floating in a Yellowstone National Park hot pool last summer belonged to a 70-year-old man from Los Angeles, park officials said Thursday.

It still isn't clear how the man, Il Hun Ro, ended up in the spring, but investigators don't suspect foul play, park officials said in a statement.

