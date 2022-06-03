After plant operations ceased in 2002, Food Machinery Corporation (FMC) decided not to pay the annual $1.5 million they owed to the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes. In doing so, they reneged on a legally binding agreement they signed in order to continue to store their massive amounts of hazardous waste on Tribal land. FMC claimed that the Tribes had no authority and no jurisdiction to enforce civil regulatory action over a non-Indigenous corporation and refused to pay the fee that had been so clearly outlined in their earlier agreement.
However, the hazardous waste remains long after the plant ceased operations, actively posing a threat to the Tribes and the surrounding communities, as well as the environment. The Tribes believed that this continued storage of the hazardous waste — which is poisonous, carcinogenic and radioactive — meant that FMC was still obligated to pay the agreed upon amount; unfortunately FMC disagreed.
The agreement the FMC signed was negotiated in 1997 after the Environmental Protection Agency charged FMC with violating the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA). The enforcement action required FMC to pay approximately $170 million in fines to the EPA. It was also ruled that FMC would pay fees of $2.5 million on June 1, 1998, and then $1.5 million annually to the Tribes as long as the waste continued to be stored within the reservation.
In refusing to pay the fees and instead meeting the Tribes in the courtroom, FMC was effectively questioning if the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes had the authority to force them to honor the agreement. But in a not entirely surprising turn of events, FMC decided that they would rather risk the courts. FMC’s choice to abdicate their responsibility resulted in a multi-decade legal battle that eventually ended in the Supreme Court.
To preface the journey of FMC vs the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes through the various courts, Lead General Attorney for the Tribes Mr. Bill Bacon explained that as a general rule Tribes do not have jurisdiction over non-Indigenous people or corporations even while they are on reservation land; hence FMC’s willingness to take their chances in court.
However, according to Mr. Bacon there are two notable exceptions to this rule, the first being if a mutual agreement exists and the second being if the action of the non-Indigenous threatens the health and welfare or political integrity of the Tribes.
These exceptions originate from the 1981 Supreme Court Case Montana vs United States and are often referred to as the Montana exceptions. That case focused on the jurisdiction over the riverbeds in the Blackfeet Reservation and ultimately established the precedent for Tribal jurisdiction over non-Indigenous actions on reservation lands
So, in 2005, FMC vs the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes started in tribal courts, where the burden of proof regarding the Montana exceptions fell upon the Tribes. In 2012 the Tribal courts ruled in favor of the Tribes under the second exception but not the first, as the initial agreement was not codified in tribal ordinance, and the Secretary of the Interior had not approved the $1.5 million annual fee.
FMC appealed to the Idaho District Court, which not only upheld the Tribal court decision but ruled in favor of the Tribes under both Montana exceptions in 2014.
In 2017, FMC tried again, this time appealing to the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit, continuing to argue that the Tribes lacked jurisdiction under the Montana exceptions. For the first exception — which requires a consensual legal agreement — FMC argued that the EPA coerced its consent to tribal jurisdiction and for the second exception — which requires a threat to health and welfare — FMC argued that they had taken remedial actions to clean up the site.
The Ninth Circuit ruled in favor of the Tribes under both exceptions, stating that FMC’s decision to enter into a legal agreement constituted a “business decision” to avoid the costs and hardships of litigation, and that the remedial actions were not sufficient to reduce the health and welfare risks to acceptable levels.
In 2019 in a last-ditch effort to get a ruling in their favor FMC petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court to review the Ninth Circuit's decision, but on the 11th of January 2021 the Supreme Court declined the petition, effectively upholding FMC’s obligation to pay back all of the annual permitting costs. A grand total of approximately $19 million was ordered to be paid from FMC to the Tribes for the annual fees not paid and they must pay the $1.5 million annual fee henceforth.
The Tribes won the case and the case sets a precedent that will help protect Native American Tribal Lands. The victory of the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes over FMC reinforces an essential precedent that will help protect other Tribes across the nation. The victory is bittersweet because although FMC was eventually forced to pay up, there remain tons of hazardous waste on Tribal land at Fort Hall, still posing a very active threat to the health and welfare of our wider community. A threat that “Sustainable Idaho” will explore in next week’s column.
To listen to the entire three part series on FMC, go to kisu.org/show/sustainable-idaho and scroll to the April 27, 2021, through May 12, 2021, episodes.
Brianna Shetler is host of “Sustainable Idaho,” an award-winning radio show produced at KISU on Idaho State University's Pocatello campus. The show is supported by the Portneuf Resource Council, ISU Sustainability Club and ISU Office of Research. "Sustainable Idaho" airs every Tuesday at 7:35 a.m. and Thursday at 4:20 p.m. on KISU FM 91.1 Pocatello, 91.3 Idaho Falls and 88.1 Rexburg. The show is also available on Spotify and the KISU website, KISU.org/podcast/SustainableIdaho.