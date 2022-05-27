Did you know that FMC left behind over 20 million tons of hazardous and radioactive waste on the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes’ Fort Hall Reservation when the facility ceased operations in 2001? These wastes are located in about 20 storage ponds, in 25 buried railroad tanker cars, in mountainous slag piles and below the ground surface in soil pores and rock fractures. Additionally, these wastes — which are radioactive, carcinogenic and poisonous — have leached into groundwater that flows into the Portneuf River.
FMC’s phosphorus plant operations from 1949 to 2001 produced an average of 250 million pounds of elemental phosphorus each year as a byproduct of the 1,750,000 tons of raw shale and silica that were heated in furnaces to temperatures up to 8,000 degrees Fahrenheit.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency released a statement detailing that while the plant was operating it generated several waste streams that, under the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act (RCRA), were deemed hazardous. Most of that waste contains some sort of elemental phosphorus or phosphorus byproducts which according to EPA, “Can react in the presence of water and/or oxygen, generating phosphine gas. Phosphine is an odorless, colorless gas that is lethal at extremely low levels.”
In 2006 the EPA required FMC to “design, construct and operate a gas extraction and treatment system for phosphine gas” at one of the numerous waste storage ponds, under a Time Critical Removal Action Unilateral Administrative Order under EPA Superfund program for the FMC site.
Although the FMC plant has been dismantled, and the storage ponds have been capped, the potentially lethal phosphine gas is still being generated from pond wastes but is being continually monitored by FMC.
To provide some context, FMC is an agricultural science company that opened an elemental phosphorus plant within the Fort Hall Reservation in 1949 about three miles northwest of Pocatello. During its peak operational years, it was the world’s largest elemental phosphorus producing facility.
In 1990, the EPA declared the FMC plant and storage areas, along with the adjacent J.R. Simplot Don Plant facility, a Superfund Site. This designation legally recognizes the area as a highly polluted site requiring long-term actions in response to clean up contamination in soil, air, surface water, and groundwater.
In 1997, EPA charged FMC with violating the RCRA, the law that regulates hazardous waste. The EPA ruled that FMC must pay a total of approximately $170 million, to settle litigations that it repeatedly violated the RCRA and also required that FMC obtain hazardous waste storage permits from the Tribes. FMC and the Tribes negotiated an agreement under which FMC agreed to pay $2.5 million on June 1, 1998, and $1.5 million annually to continue the storage of hazardous waste on the Reservation.
However, this annual permitting agreement did not last long. FMC paid $2.5 million to the Tribes on June 1, 1998, and paid the annual use permit fee from 1998 to 2001, but refused to pay the fee after 2002. The Tribes filed a lawsuit challenging FMC’s refusal to pay waste storage fees because FMC did not remove their waste from the Reservation.
As a result, a multi-decade legal struggle ensued between the Tribes and FMC, centering on regulatory jurisdiction, eventually ending in a Supreme Court decision that will be the focus of next week’s column by Sustainable Idaho.
This article was written by Brianna Shetler, host of "Sustainable Idaho," an award-winning radio show produced at KISU on Idaho State University's Pocatello campus. The show is supported by the Portneuf Resource Council, ISU Sustainability Club and ISU Office of Research. "Sustainable Idaho" airs every Tuesday morning at 7:35 and Thursday afternoon at 4:20 on KISU FM 91.1 Pocatello, 91.3 Idaho Falls and 88.1 Rexburg. The show is also available on Spotify and the KISU website, KISU.org/podcast/SustainableIdaho.